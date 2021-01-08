Sky News Australia Suspended by YouTube Over 'COVID-19 Misinformation' --Sky News mentioned ivermection, and Big Pharma can't have people curing COVID for eleven cents a pill | 1 Aug 2021 | YouTube has temporarily suspended Sky News Australia from posting on its video platform, issuing a first strike to the popular conservative news channel over "COVID-19 misinformation," according to a statement. The tech giant said its decision to issue a strike was based on local and global health authority guidance, which Sky News Australia challenged as being constantly “subject to change” alongside updates to guidance from the various authorities. Sky News Australia said the suspension was over "old videos" posted on its channel. The strike means that Sky News Australia is suspended for a week from uploading content to its 1.85 million subscribers on its YouTube account. "Specifically, we don't allow content that denies the existence of COVID-19 or that encourages people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin to treat or prevent the virus [because it actually works]," YouTube['s totalitarians] said in an early version of its statement that was sent to local media.