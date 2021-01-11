Slew of GOP-Led States Sue Biden Admin Over Covid Vaccine Rule --Eighteen states with Republican governors and one with a Democratic governor filed suit claiming the president doesn’t have the authority to implement a vaccination mandate for federal contractors | 30 Oct 2021 | At least 19 states -- all but one of which are led by a Republican governor -- have filed suit against the Biden administration’s forthcoming enforcement of a vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The majority of the states brought suits on Friday. here are now at least four pending lawsuits from states opposing the mandate. Texas and Florida have each sued the administration individually, while two groups of states teamed up to file two joint suits. Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming attorneys general filed a suit in a Missouri federal district court Friday, calling the mandate "unconstitutional, unlawful, and unwise."