Small business group sues over Biden's $420 billion student loan forgiveness plan | 10 Oct 2022 | The Job Creators Network Foundation (JCNF) Legal Action Fund (LAF) filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program as an over-reach of executive powers. The lawsuit on behalf of two plaintiffs seeks to block the program from being implemented on the ground that it "violates the Administrative Procedure Act's notice-and-comment procedures." The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has projected that the cost of the program will be $420 billion. The budget watchdog group also estimated that most of the benefits from Biden's student loan forgiveness program will be "those in the top half of the income spectrum." The formal complaint was filed in the District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division.