Smith Says She'll End Alberta Health Services' Partnership With World Economic Forum | 22 Oct 2022 | Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will end the partnership her province's health authority has with the World Economic Forum (WEF). Her remarks came during a livestream on Western Standard's "Question Period with Premier Danielle Smith" program on Oct. 21, where she said she holds the Alberta Health Services (AHS) accountable for its COVID-19 advice to the government of Alberta over the last two years, and that its ties with the WEF serve no purpose to the province. "I believe that Alberta Health Services is the source of a lot of problems that we've had," Smith said. "They signed some kind of partnership with the World Economic Forum right in the middle of the pandemic; we've got to address that. Why in the world do we have anything to do with the World Economic Forum? That's got to end."