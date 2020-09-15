Smoke from West Coast wildfires reaches New York City --The main sign of the smoke along with the haze would be a 'yellow or brown tinge' in the sky, the National Weather Service's New York office said. | 15 Sept 2020 | Smoke from the wildfires [Directed Energy Weapons-induced fires] devastating much of the West Coast reached the Big Apple Tuesday — but the haze is so high in the sky, it should not affect air quality. "Widespread haze is likely today in NYC, as a plume of wildfire smoke from Western US wildfires moves overhead," New York Metro Weather tweeted. "The smoke will remain elevated between 15,000 and 20,000 feet above our heads," the forecasting service said, stressing that meant that "ground-level air quality effects will be limited." The smoke reaching the city is one of two separate swaths blowing across the US from the devastating wildfires across the West Coast, CNN noted.