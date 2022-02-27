'Snake Island' Ukrainian Defenders Actually Surrendered to Russian Warship, Kyiv and Moscow Confirm | 26 Feb 2022 | One of the biggest morale boosting stories in the Ukrainian conflict to date may have been intentionally faked by pro-Ukrainian sources. Early this morning, Russian media outlet Russia Today (RT), published a video of surrendered Ukrainian servicemen arriving at a port in Crimea. According to RT, these were the now famous defenders of "Snake Island" that had reportedly died after telling a Russian warship to "go f*ck yourself." RT published an official statement translated to English using Google: Footage of surrendered Ukrainian border guards from Serpent's Island. Earlier, Zelensky, in his video message, said that they were all dead, and promised to posthumously award them the title of Hero of Ukraine. On the eve of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that 82 Ukrainian soldiers in the area of ​​the island laid down their arms and voluntarily surrendered. They took a subscription refusing to participate in hostilities and will return them to their families in the near future. This is the complete opposite of the story propagating in Western media outlets and social media circles. The past few days, the men of Snake Island have become somewhat of a legend, standing defiant in the face of a Russian warship. According to the legend, when asked to surrender, the Ukrainians answered: "Russian warship, go f*ck yourself." Shortly after, it is said that the Russian navy bombarded the island and killed all 13 defenders [a lie].