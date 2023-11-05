'So Lucky to Be Alive' - California Man Narrowly Escapes as His Tesla Catches Fire on Highway | 10 May 2023 | A California man says he's "so lucky to be alive at this moment" after his Tesla electric vehicle began shaking and subsequently caught fire during a highway drive over the weekend. KCRA reports that a man in California feels lucky to be alive after narrowly avoiding a fiery death when his Tesla electric car started shaking and caught fire during a weekend drive. After finishing errands, Bishal Malla was driving home when he suddenly felt his Tesla shake. He decided to stop just before getting on Highway 99 south of Modesto, California, out of concern and to look into the matter. At first, he thought he had a flat tire, but to his surprise, he found something much more serious. "The moment that I opened the door, I saw smoke coming from the bottom," Malla said. The car was soon fully engulfed in a battery fire, as has happened in other high profile incidents involving Elon Musk's cars.