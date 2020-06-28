Social Credit Score Is in America: Visa Blacklisted My Business and My Family for Building Gab By Andrew Torba | 26 June 2020 | As many of you already know we learned last week that Visa blacklisted Gab and we are now unable to process credit and debit card transactions. We learned more information this week and I think it’s important that I share it as a warning for others. It's not just Gab that is blacklisted. It's also my family. In China there is something called the Social Credit System, which was developed by the Communist Chinese Party as a "national reputation system." This system tracks the "trustworthiness" of individuals, businesses, and organizations... If the Communist Party deems you to be untrustworthy, you are denied access to plane tickets, train tickets, opening and operating businesses, and more. To most Americans this sounds horrifying, and it is. I now know from first-hand experience because this social credit system exists in the United States. We were told this week that not only is Gab blacklisted by Visa as a business, but my personal name, phone number, address, and more are all also blacklisted by Visa. If I wanted to leave Gab tomorrow (something that isn't going to happen) and start a lemonade stand I wouldn’t be able to obtain merchant processing for it.