'Social distance ambassadors' to monitor players at US Open | 18 Aug 2020 | Forty "social distance ambassadors" will monitor the U.S. Open grounds to make sure players and others are avoiding close contact and wearing face coverings -- the U.S. Tennis Association bought 500,000 masks to distribute -- as part of efforts to avoid a coronavirus outbreak during the fan-free Grand Slam tournament. Among the elements of the USTA's plan, described to the AP by Billie Jean King National Tennis Center chief operating officer Danny Zausner: Similar to the on-site ambassadors, who will be split into two shifts of 20, monitors at the hotels will make sure people don’t leave their rooms for 24 hours after an initial COVID-19 test. "If they come down for whatever reason -- because they're young -- a security person is there to say, 'Excuse me. You need to be upstairs,' and send them back up to their room," Zausner said.