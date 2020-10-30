Socialist AOC appears in Vanity Fair in $14,000 of designer suits and Louboutins as she compares herself to Hillary and Pelosi - and gets to keep a $3,000 outfit | 29 Oct 2020 | Democrat firebrand Alexandria Ocasio Cortez appears on the cover of Vanity Fair this month and in lengthy photo-shoot and interview, wearing an array of high-priced clothes and comparing herself to Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi [LOL! It's an absurd comparison, because at least Hillary and Pelosi can read.], claiming they have both been made the 'boogeyman' of their party by Republicans. The congresswoman- who is regularly branded a socialist for her far-left views - is photographed in current season silk suits from Aliette, Loewe, Carolina Herrera, and teeters on Christian Louboutin heels, all of which come with hefty price tags, in an array of poses which include playing with children in her native Bronx. DailyMail.com can reveal that she was gifted at least one of the looks - a $2,850 suit from Loewe. The total estimated retail cost of her outfits is more than $14,000. In one portion of the interview, she said 'dressing the part has been an unexpected struggle, but it's also a way to connect with constituents' while wearing an $800 dress and $1,450 earrings.