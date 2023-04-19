Some Americans Shouldn't Get Another COVID-19 Vaccine Shot, FDA Says | 19 April 2023 | Some Americans cannot receive another COVID-19 vaccine dose, U.S. regulators said on April 18, as they made sweeping changes to the vaccine system. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the changes, including replacing the old Pfizer and Moderna vaccines with updated bivalent shots that had previously only been available as boosters. Regulators are also scaling back the number of recommended doses for most individuals, including people who haven’t received a shot...