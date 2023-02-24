Some lab-grown meat pushed by WEF and Bill Gates as a remedy for climate change is made of 'immortalized' cancer cells - report | 24 Feb 2023 | Technocrats appear keen to preclude the masses from eating real meat in hopes of combatting the specter of climate change and making more money. While there is a significant push under way for people to surrender steaks, burgers, and hot dogs and instead eat bugs and algae, climate alarmists and elites alike are also hyping so-called synthetic "meat." This alternative may prove too much to swallow for many consumers in light of the present lack of health data about what such laboratory productions might do to consumers, as well as Bloomberg's recent report underscoring how synthetic meat is, in many cases, cancer. ...In his discussion of cancerous lab meats, Igor Chudov noted on his Substack that the World Economic Forum has also championed the replacement of real meat. The WEF ran an article in 2019 -- the same year Israeli start-up Aleph Farms claimed to be the first company to produce a steak in a lab -- entitled, "You will be eating replacement meats within 20 years. Here's why," which claimed lab meats could be created more efficiently and had "fewer product risks than conventional meat."