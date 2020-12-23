Some Republican Senators Are on Board With Electoral College Challenge: Rep. Taylor-Greene | 23 Dec 2020 | Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said that some Republican senators will join an effort to challenge Electoral College votes when the Joint Session of Congress meets on Jan. 6. The process requires one senator and one House representative to initiate. Other than Taylor-Greene, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and a number of GOP House lawmakers have pledged they would challenge the votes. "We have a very strong case, and our numbers are growing strong," she said Tuesday on Newsmax of the effort. "We talked to senators and we're good to go for this objection."