Some Sudden Deaths Caused by COVID-19 Vaccines, Autopsies Confirm | 6 June 2023 | Some sudden deaths were caused by COVID-19 vaccines, autopsies have confirmed. Eight people who died suddenly after receiving a messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine died due to a type of vaccine-induced heart inflammation called myocarditis, South Korean authorities said after reviewing the autopsies. Thirteen other deaths were recorded among those who experienced myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination but no autopsy results were detailed. Some of those who died had received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. The results show the need for "careful monitoring or warning of SCD as a potentially fatal complication of COVID-19 vaccination, especially in individuals who are ages under 45 years with mRNA vaccination," according to the researchers, who reported the findings in a study published by the European Heart Journal on June 2. The study was funded by the South Korean government.