Sonia Sotomayor roasted after spreading false information about child COVID hospitalizations --'We have over 100,000 children...in serious condition, many on ventilators,' Sotomayor claimed | 7 Jan 2022 | Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor came under withering criticism Friday after she falsely suggested that upwards of 100,000 children in the United States are hospitalized from COVID-19, many of them on ventilators. During oral arguments on the Biden regime's mandate on private businesses for employees to be either vaccinated or frequently tested, Sotomayor drastically overstated lied about the number of young people who have fallen severely ill from coronavirus. "We have hospitals that are almost at full capacity with people severely ill on ventilators. We have over 100,000 children, which we've never had before, in serious condition, many on ventilators," she said. ...According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the seven-day average of pediatric hospitalizations was around 3,700 this week, according to the Washington Post. As with prior strains of the virus, younger people are at far less risk than old ones of severe outcomes from the coronavirus. "It’s actually terrifying that a Supreme Court justice can be so misinformed. The emperor has no clothes," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's press secretary Christina Pushaw chimed in.