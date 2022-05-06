Soros-Backed Group Buys Univision's Radio Group | 3 June 2022 | Activists and entrepreneurs Jess Morales Rocketto and Stephanie Valencia on Friday announced the formation of a new Hispanic media company known as the Latino Media Network following the purchase of 10 radio stations from TelevisaUnivision. Morales Rocketto, who previously worked at Hillary for America and the AFL-CIO among other groups, and Valencia, a former White House staffer under President Barack Obama, received $80 million in backing from a group of investors led by Lakestar Finance, which is affiliated with Soros Fund Management, founded by George Soros, along with several individuals. The Latino Media Network will include 18 Hispanic radio stations in 10 different markets, which were purchased from TelevisaUnivision in a deal worth about $60 million.