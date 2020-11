Soros, Bloomberg-Funded Group Pushes Six Figures Into Georgia Runoff --Black PAC's canvassing cash is the first expense from outside liberal groups supporting Warnock, Ossoff | 18 Nov 2020 | A group bankrolled by liberal billionaires George Soros and Michael Bloomberg is pouring $300,000 into Georgia to back Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the runoff elections. The Black PAC, which works to push black voters to the polls, on Tuesday reported spending $300,000 on canvassing for the two Democratic candidates. This is the first significant expense from an outside liberal group in the pivotal Georgia runoffs that will determine which party controls Congress's upper chamber next year... The Black PAC is heavily financed by left-wing billionaires, dark money, and the Chuck Schumer-tied Senate Majority PAC. It received $1.5 million from the Democracy PAC, a super PAC created by Soros, and $6.32 million from Bloomberg. The Sixteen Thirty Fund, which has been used as an avenue to push $55 million in secret cash into the 2020 elections, gave $2.25 million, while the Senate Majority PAC added $1 million.