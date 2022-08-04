Soros family quietly bankrolls committees supporting 'defund the police' candidates --George Soros and his daughter are top funders of two entities that are backing the progressive politicians | 7 April 2022 | Liberal billionaire [Great Reset dirt-bag] George Soros and his daughter, Andrea Soros Colombel, are bankrolling two entities that are supporting far-left politicians who back defunding the police, a Fox News Digital review of campaign finance records found. The Soros money has flowed to a joint fundraising committee and a PAC attached to the efforts. The joint fundraising venture, called Lead the Way 2022, includes the Way to Lead PAC, Missouri Rep. Cori Bush's campaign committee, and the campaigns of the 12 other progressive politicians attempting to enter Congress. George Soros has poured tens of millions into district attorney races and has dished out large sums to groups focused on police reform efforts, including financing a hub used by progressive activists pushing to dismantle the police.