Soros-Funded 'Corporate Equality Index' Woke Scoring System Guides American Companies | 7 April 2023 | Executives at companies like Nike, Anheuser-Busch and Kate Spade, whose brand endorsements have turned controversial trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney into today's woke "It girl," aren't just virtue signaling. They're handing out lucrative deals to what were once considered fringe celebrities because they have to -- or risk failing an all-important social credit score that could make or break their businesses. At stake is their Corporate Equality Index -- or CEI -- score, which is overseen by the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ+ political lobbying group in the world. HRC, which has received millions from George Soros's Open Society Foundation among others, issues report cards for America's biggest corporations via the CEI: awarding or subtracting points for how well companies adhere to what HRC calls its "rating criteria." Businesses that attain the maximum 100 total points earn the coveted title "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality."