Soros group pours $500k into campaign to oppose reinstating Austin police units that were defunded --'It sickens me,' a city council member said of the donation | 4 Oct 2021 | The advocacy group founded by liberal billionaire financier [and totalitarian] George Soros has dumped $500,000 into a campaign to defeat a proposal in Austin, Texas, that would bulk up the city's police department. Proposition A, an Austin ballot proposal for the Nov. 2 election backed by the group Save Austin Now, would require at least two Austin police officers for every 1,000 residents and would provide officers with an additional 40 hours of police training each year on topics such as weapons proficiency and active shooter scenarios. According to financial records reviewed by Fox News, Soros's Open Society Policy Center last week donated $500,000 to Equity Austin, a group that is working to defeat Proposition A.