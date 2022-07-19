Soros-Linked Group Wins $172M Contract from Biden to Help Border Crossers Avoid Deportation | 17 July 2022 | A left-wing group linked to billionaire George Soros [whose goal, like Biden's, is to destroy the U.S. from within] has won a nearly $172 million federal contract from Joe Biden's administration to help young border crossers avoid deportation, a report revealed this week. Fox News reported on Thursday that the Vera Institute of Justice, with financial ties to Soros, has won a federal contract for $171.7 million that will provide attorneys to Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) to avoid deportation from the United States. The federal contract could end up showering the Vera Institute of Justice with $1 billion in taxpayer funding, Fox News reported.