Soros spent $40 million to elect 75 'social justice' prosecutors - report | 6 June 2022 | Sky-high campaign donations from liberal anti-police billionaire George Soros and his groups have helped to elect 75 "social justice" prosecutors in whose cities jailings have plummeted and crime has surged, according to a new report provided to Secrets. In a 17-page report compiled by the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, a decade of spending has put Soros prosecutors in enough big cities that they represent 1 in 5 people, or about 72 million. That includes about half of America's 50 most populous cities and counties where 40% of U.S. homicides occur... The report listed many of the groups that have used Soros's funding to elect prosecutors. And it lists the biggest winners of that money, including Chicago's Kim Foxx, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and Loudoun County, Virginia, Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj.