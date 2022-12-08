'Sounds about Right': Ex-CIA Chief Michael Hayden Implies Trump Should Be Executed for Taking Classified Docs | 12 Aug 2022 | Former CIA Director [deep-state dirt-bag] Michael Hayden seemed to endorse the execution of former president Donald Trump on Thursday after a report indicated FBI agents were searching the former president's residence for classified documents related to nuclear weapons. Hayden responded to a tweet on Thursday by presidential historian Michael Beschloss, who noted that Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, Americans who were convicted of spying on behalf of the Soviet Union, were "convicted for giving U.S. nuclear secrets to Moscow, and were executed June 1953." Hayden, who previously served as director of the National Security Agency and the CIA under former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, replied to the tweet: "Sounds about right."