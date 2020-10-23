Source on alleged Hunter Biden email chain verifies message about Chinese investment firm --Sources have told Fox News that 'the big guy' is a reference to the former vice president. | 17 Oct 2020 | One of the people on an explosive email thread allegedly involving Hunter Biden has corroborated the veracity of the messages, which appear to outline a payout for former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a deal with a Chinese energy firm. One email, dated May 13, 2017, and obtained by Fox News, includes a discussion of "remuneration packages" for six people in a business deal with a Chinese energy firm. The email appeared to identify Hunter Biden as "Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC," in an apparent reference to now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co. The email includes a note that "Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate." A proposed equity split references "20" for "H" and "10 held by H for the big guy?" with no further details. Fox News spoke to one of the people who was copied on the email, who confirmed its authenticity. Sources told Fox News that "the big guy" is a reference to the former vice president. The New York Post initially published the emails and other controversial messages that Fox News has also obtained.