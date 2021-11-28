South African doctor says omicron variant symptoms 'unusual but mild' --"So far, we have detected that those infected do not suffer the loss of taste or smell. They might have a slight cough." | 27 Nov 2021 | The South African doctor who first alerted authorities to the presence of the COVID-19omicron variant reported that it presents "unusual but mild" symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a board member of the South African Medical Association, first noticed otherwise healthy patients demonstrating unusual symptoms on Nov. 18. "Their symptoms were so different and so mild from those I had treated before," Coetzee told The Telegraph.