South Carolina Bill Would Penalize Businesses $7,500 Per Employee Fired over Vaccine Mandate | 22 Feb 2022 | A proposed bill in the South Carolina legislature would essentially penalize private businesses in the state for each employee fired over a vaccine mandate, as it is designed to ultimately deter public and private employers from imposing such rules. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey's proposal would essentially fine private companies that are forcing employees to get the shot, essentially sticking them with a roughly $7,500 tab per employee fired due to the rule. A subcommittee approved the bill last week, which is similar to a proposal passed in the House last year. However, this proposal "expands on the House's bill by taxing private companies that terminate unvaccinated employees and prohibiting businesses, such as hotels, restaurants, medical facilities, retail stores, and entertainment venues, from denying access to unvaccinated people," according to The State.