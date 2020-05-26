South Carolina election ballots reportedly found in Maryland this week | 22 May 2020 | South Carolina election ballots reportedly ended up in Maryland this week, after mail-in voting for the Palmetto State's June 9 primary has already begun, according to local news reports. South Carolina election officials may cut ties with the company they used, Minnesota printer SeaChange, over the mix-up after about 20 Charleston County absentee ballots were found outside the state, the reports say. Election officials say this isn't the first absentee ballot issue they've had with the company, which prints and mails ballots for 13 South Carolina counties.