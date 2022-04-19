South Carolina Mall Shooting Suspect Gets $25,000 Bond Set, Allowed to Go to Work | 17 April 2022 | The suspect in Saturday's South Carolina mall shooting could be released on a $25,000 bond, the Columbia Police Department announced Sunday. Twenty-two-year-old Jewayne Price can go to work while wearing an ankle monitor but otherwise will be on house arrest should he post bond, according to police. Price has been charged with unlawfully carrying a pistol, and further charges are pending following an evidence review by the prosecutor, Fox News reported. Police arrested Price back in June of 2018 and charged him with accessory before the fact in the shooting of 17-year-old Amon Rice in Hopkins, South Carolina, Fox News reported.