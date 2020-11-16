South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem won't comply if Biden pursues national mask mandate --Biden 'doesn't have the authority to institute a mask mandate,' Noem's office said | 13 Nov 2020 | As former Vice President Joe Biden proposes a nationwide lockdown and a national mask mandate in response to resurgent coronavirus cases in several states, at least one Republican governor is promising she will not comply. In a statement made to the Argus Leader, a South Dakota newspaper, Gov. Kristi Noem's office said that Biden, as president, would lack the authority to impose a nationwide mask mandate on state governments. "It's a good day for freedom. Joe Biden realizes that the president doesn't have the authority to institute a mask mandate," Noem communications director Ian Fury said. "For that matter, neither does Governor Noem, which is why she has provided her citizens with the full scope of the science and trusted them to make the best decisions for themselves and their loved-ones."