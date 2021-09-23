South Korean President Travels to Hawaii to Repatriate US Servicemembers' Remains - Biden Admin Skips Event, Sends No One | 23 Sept 2021 | Biden leaves Americans stranded in Afghanistan. And on Wednesday, he didn't bother to send a single representative to honor our Korean war heroes or greet the South Korean leader in Hawaii. South Korean President Moon Jae-in traveled to Hawaii on Wednesday to repatriate the remains of American service members. Not a single representative from the Biden Administration showed up.