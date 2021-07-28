South Texas Police Department Issues Public Health Announcement After COVID-Stricken Migrants Seen 'Coughing, Sneezing' at Whataburger | July 28, 2021 | (Hidalgo County, TX) The La Joya Police Department issued a public health announcement after an officer approached an undocumented migrant family at Whataburger who told him Border Patrol released them because they had COVID-19. On July 26 the police department of the small town along the Rio Grande and Mexican border shared details of the incident. They said a concerned citizen at the restaurant waved down the officer. The citizen told him about the family "coughing and sneezing without covering their mouths and not wearing face masks." Whataburger management also told the officer that they wanted the group to leave as well due to "their disregard to other people's health." In addition to telling the officer that Border Patrol had released them days prior due to their coronavirus status, the family said a charity group had paid for their room at the nearby Texas Inn Hotel. The officer followed up on that information, finding out that Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley had booked all the rooms in the hotel to house undocumented immigrants detained by Border Patrol. He saw a group of 20 to 30 people staying at the hotel who were "out and about."