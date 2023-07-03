Southern Poverty Law Center lawyer arrested, charged with domestic terrorism amid Atlanta 'Cop City' attack | 6 March 2023 | A lawyer for the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) [a Soros-funded cesspool] was arrested and charged with domestic terrorism over the violence that broke out in Atlanta on Sunday in relation to protests of a planned training facility for police officers in the city, the SPLC has confirmed. "An employee at the SPLC was arrested while acting -- and identifying -- as a legal observer on behalf of the National Lawyers Guild (NLG). The employee is an experienced legal observer, and their arrest is not evidence of any crime, but of heavy-handed law enforcement intervention against protesters," the SPLC said in a statement on Monday. Thomas Webb Jurgens was among the list of 23 suspected domestic terrorists released by the Atlanta Police Department on Monday. Violence broke out in Atlanta on Sunday after protesters of a planned police training facility hurled bricks and Molotov cocktails at officers and set cars on fire.