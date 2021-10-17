Southwest Airlines Asks Court to Reject Effort to Block COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate | 17 Oct 2021 | Southwest Airlines asked a federal court to reject a lawsuit filed by the carrier's pilots union to temporarily block the company from carrying out its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing the order would put its business, customers, and employees at risk. Earlier this month, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) filed a lawsuit to prevent the carrier from mandating that all its workers get vaccinated. The union asserts that Southwest, which last week experienced thousands of flight cancellations and delays, illegally changed work rules instead of negotiating with them.