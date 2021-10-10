Southwest employee speaks out on canceled flights: 'source says nearly 50% of Southwest Pilots remain unvaccinated' | 10 Oct 2021 | Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights on Sunday as employees continue to react to the company's decision to impose vaccine mandates. Earlier this week, employees learned they would be required to be vaccinated by December 8 or face termination. Reports circulating on social media suggest disgruntled employees responded to the mandate with a #sickout. Speaking on condition of anonymity, an employee for Southwest said, "The pilots are very upset. There is no organized sick out, but many employees are very disgruntled." The pushback began Friday when a reported three out of 35 employees showed up for work at the Jacksonville center. According to the source, "almost every flight out of Orlando was cancelled," as employees protested the new mandate. The source went on to suggest that the Biden administration was in touch with several airlines over the past week and "threatened all CEOs" to enforce vaccine mandates.