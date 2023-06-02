Southwest to Halve Flying Time Needed for Prospective Pilots --Carrier says flight experience to drop to 500 hours from 1,000 --The change was outlined in a Feb. 2 memo to pilots --Change triggered by increasing industry demand for pilots [because so many of them died in the aftermath of the clot shot mandate.] | 4 Feb 2023 | Southwest Airlines Co. will reduce by half the amount of experience prospective pilots must have flying jet or turboprop aircraft as it accelerates hiring this year. Applicants will need to have 500 hours of "turbine time" starting Feb. 7, down from the 1,000 hours previously required, the airline confirmed Saturday. The US airline industry has been hobbled by a pilot shortage that intensified during and coming out of the pandemic. Most major carriers continue to hire aviators even after securing enough to fly current schedules, leaving a shortfall at regional airlines that has kept some aircraft grounded. Southwest is adding a net 1,700 pilots this year, after hiring about 1,000 in 2022.