Southwest launches internal investigation into 'Let's go Brandon' incident | 31 Oct 2021 | Southwest Airlines will conduct an internal investigation into a pilot who was captured on video saying "Let's Go Brandon" over the flight’s intercom, the airline said in a statement. "Southwest does not condone Employees sharing their personal political opinions while on the job serving our Customers, and one Employee's individual perspective should not be interpreted as the viewpoint of Southwest and its collective 54,000 Employees," the airline said in a statement on Sunday. The phrase is a tongue-in-cheek reference to a "F--k Joe Biden" chant that erupted at a NASCAR race in Talladega earlier this year.