S&P 500, Nasdaq post most consecutive records of 2020 | 26 Aug 2020 | Stocks climbed to record highs Wednesday as investors sifted through positive news on the U.S. economy, a number of corporate earnings reports and two high-profile forthcoming stock splits. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite notched records, rising 1.02% and 1.73%, respectively, on the way to their longest streak of all-time highs this year. The S&P has finished in record territory the past four sessions while the Nasdaq extended its record run to five days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, rose 0.30%, or 84 points, despite losses from Exxon Mobil, which is set to be removed from the index on Monday.