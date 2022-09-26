S&P 500 notches new closing low for 2022, Dow falls into bear market | 26 Sept 2022 | The S&P 500 notched a new closing low for 2022 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped into a bear market as interest rates surged and turmoil rocked global currencies. The S&P 500 declined 1.03% to 3,655.04, falling below the June closing low of 3,666.77. At one point during the day, the index dipped to 3,644.76, less than eight points away from its intraday low of 2022: 3,636.87. The Dow dropped 329.60 points, or 1.11%, to 29,260.81 -- accelerating losses in the final moments of trading. The 30-stock index is down about 20.4% from its Jan. 4 closing high. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.60% to 10,802.92.