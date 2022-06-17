S&P 500 rises slightly Friday, but still posts worst week since 2020 | 17 June 2022 | The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite bounced on Friday as Wall Street attempted to find its footing following a brutal week of selling. But all the major averages ended the week in the negative, with the S&P 500 posting its worst week since 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 38.29 points, or 0.13% to 29,888.78, while the S&P 500 gained 0.22% to close at 3,674.84. The Nasdaq jumped 1.43% to 10,798.35. Stocks were volatile during Friday's trading, switching between gains and losses as investors grew increasingly worried about a potential economic slowdown.