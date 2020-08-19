S&P 500 secures record, Nasdaq notches another --US stocks shed bulk of coronavirus losses | 18 Aug 2020 | Stocks hit record highs, giving the S&P 500 a long-awaited record not seen since February. Strong housing data and better-than-expected retail earnings served as a catalyst. The S&P 500 climbed 0.23%, eclipsing its intraday high of 3,393.52, before surpassing its February peak and closing at 3,389.78, the 129th record close under President Trump. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.73%, making its own record high...