S&P 500 wraps worst first half since 1970 --Consumer inflation rose 8.6% in May, a fresh 40-year high | 30 June 2022 | Stocks wrapped up the worst first half in fifty years as the second quarter closed on Thursday with inflation at a 40-year high. The S&P 500, the broadest measure of stocks, is down 20.6% this year the worst since 1970, as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group. That makes 2022 the fifth-worst half performance on record. Stocks are falling as the possibility of a recession rises. "I think there is a very real risk of a recession, it is perhaps inevitable we do have an economic downturn before 2024," said John Lonski, president of economic forecasting firm Thru the Cycle.