Space Force commander removed after saying Marxism is infiltrating the military | 16 May 2021 | A lieutenant colonel in the Space Force has been removed from his post -- after he went on a podcast to claim that Marxism is invading the military, according to a report. Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier was temporarily reassigned after going on a podcast and touting his book, "Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military," according to military.com. "This decision was based on public comments made by Lt. Col. Lohmeier in a recent podcast," a Space Force spokesman told the outlet.