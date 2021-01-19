Spain Creates a List of Those Who Refuse to Get COVID-19 Vaccine | 19 Jan 2021 | Spain has become the first country in Europe to create a register maintained by the government with a list of the names of citizens who have refused the COVD-19 vaccine, a list which will be shared with other European governments. Spain's Minister of Health Salvador Illa recently announced that the country will be setting up a register of citizens who have refused the COVD-19 vaccine when it was offered to them and the reasons why they refused. Although Spain has not mandated COVID-19 vaccinations, the threat of being placed on a list looms over every Spanish citizen when they are contacted by regional authorities that it is their turn to get the vaccine. Should they refuse the vaccine, their name will be added to the list, which will then be shared with other European nations.