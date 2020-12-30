Spain to keep registry of those who refuse Covid vaccine and share it with other EU nations | 29 Dec 2020 | Spain will create a registry of people who refuse Covid-19 vaccines and share it with other European Union nations, the country’s health minister has said. Salvador Illa insisted that the list would still uphold data protection laws and would not be made accessible to the public or to employers. Speaking to local news outlet, La Sexta television on Monday, the minister said the way to defeat the virus was "to vaccinate all of us - the more the better". In the interview with La Sexta, Mr Illa added that vaccination would not be mandatory. "What will be done is a registry, which will be shared with our European partners...of those people who have been offered it and have simply rejected it," he said.