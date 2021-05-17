Spanish politician temporarily suspended by Twitter after saying 'a man cannot get pregnant' --Twitter told Contreras his comments violated the platform's policies on "hate speech" | 16 May 2021 | Francisco José Contreras, deputy to Spain's right-wing Vox Party, was locked out of his Twitter account for 12 hours last week after saying "a man cannot get pregnant" because they have "no uterus or eggs." Contreras' comments were in response to an article he shared on the social media platform about a transgender male who announced they were a father after giving birth to a baby girl. Contreras said in a Facebook post on May 11 that he had received a message from Twitter which informed him that he had violated its policies on "hate speech" for the remarks." "The hateful tweet (which I was forced to delete) was one that said: "A man cannot get pregnant. A man has no womb or eggs," Contreras wrote in response to the move. "You can see this is already fascist biology. Next time I'll try 2 + 2 = 4." [Right, but by the time Contreras tries that, the Nazis running Twitter will disallow him from posting the results of "2 + 2." Math is already considered racist, along with grammar and being on time. Equations, like gender, will have been deemed to be "fluid." --LRP]