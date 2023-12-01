Special Counsel in Biden Document Case Is Trump Appointee Who Previously Worked Under Christopher Wray --Described as 'a prosecutor of the highest caliber and integrity' | 12 Jan 2023 | A Trump-appointed former federal prosecutor experienced in dealing with litigation involving classified information has been tapped to lead the federal probe into Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of top secret documents. United States Attorney General Merrick Garland on Jan. 12 announced that Robert Kyoung Hur, 50, will serve as special counsel in overseeing the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation. The probe was initiated following the discovery of classified documents in the garage of Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., and in his former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington. A recipient of the Attorney General's Distinguished Service Award for superior performance and excellence, Hur is the second special counsel appointed to lead high-profile DOJ investigations into mishandling of classified documents.