Special counsel rules Biden's energy secretary violated Hatch Act --Granholm remarked that it was 'good news' Democrats had taken majority control of Congress during an interview in her official capacity | 28 June 2022 | The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) determined that Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm violated the Hatch Act during a late 2021 interview. The OSC said Granholm explicitly endorsed Democratic Party candidates during an Oct. 6 interview in her official capacity with media outlet Marie Clare, according to a response letter sent to the Foundation for Accountability & Civic Trust (FACT) on June 9. FACT requested that the OSC investigate the matter shortly after the interview was published. During the interview, Granholm remarked that it was "good news" voters gave Democrats majority control of the House and Senate in 2020.