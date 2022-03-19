Spies who lie: 51 'intelligence' experts refuse to apologize for discrediting true Hunter Biden story By the New York Post | 18 March 2022 | (Opinion) They are the supposed nonpartisan group of top spies looking out for the best interest of the nation. But the 51 former "intelligence" officials who cast doubt on The Post's Hunter Biden laptop stories in a public letter really were just desperate to get Joe Biden elected president. And more than a year later, even after their Deep State sabotage has been shown again and again to be a lie, they refuse to own up to how they undermined an election. The officials, including CNN pundit and professional fabricator James Clapper -- a man who was nearly charged for perjury for lying to Congress -- signed a letter saying that the laptop "has the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation." What proof did they have? By their own admission, none. "We do not know if the emails...are genuine or not," the letter said. They're just "suspicious." Why? Because they hurt Biden's campaign, that's evidence enough... There have been no consequences. Twitter and Facebook still censor information based on political bias, and Congress takes no action. Many of the letter signers continue to be used as "experts" by the media.