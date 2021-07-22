Spike in Death Reports Following COVID-19 Vaccination Caused by a Mistake - CDC | 21 July 2021 | A sudden jump in the post-COVID-19 vaccination death reports is not correct and was the result of an "error," according to a U.S. health agency. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday said a passive reporting system it runs with the Food and Drug Administration had received 12,313 reports of death among those who received a COVID-19 vaccine. That was a sharp increase from the previous number of reports, 6,079.