Spotted lanternfly spreading in parts of Pennsylvania | 7 April 2022 | The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture added 11 new counties to the spotted lanternfly quarantine list. Among those are Lycoming, Snyder, and Union Counties. "That means there are restrictions in place on moving any material that might have spotted lanternflies or spotted lanternfly eggs, any life stage, in it," said Shannon Powers with the Department of Agriculture. The bug is considered extremely invasive and poses a threat to Pennsylvania's agricultural economy. It feeds on vines, trees, and other plants.